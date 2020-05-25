9 Everett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Enter the enclosed front porch to the foyer of this elegant Everett St Victorian; a perfect family home in the Kay/Broadway location. This inviting home boasts a beautiful new eat-in kitchen with a fireplace and french doors opening to a lovely deck, patio, and garden. A double parlor with fireplaces and built-ins as well as a formal dining room creates a beautiful home for entertaining. The second floor consists of three guest bedrooms with a bath and a master bedroom ensuite with a walk-in closet, built-ins, and bath with shower and soaking bath.

A perfect summer retreat within a short walk to all Newport has to offer...This property is also for sale. For additional information please see VIRTUAL TOUR ICON. http://www.seetheproperty.com/344218