Newport, RI
9 Everett Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:50 AM

9 Everett Street

9 Everett Street · (401) 862-9192
Newport
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9 Everett Street, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2956 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Enter the enclosed front porch to the foyer of this elegant Everett St Victorian; a perfect family home in the Kay/Broadway location. This inviting home boasts a beautiful new eat-in kitchen with a fireplace and french doors opening to a lovely deck, patio, and garden. A double parlor with fireplaces and built-ins as well as a formal dining room creates a beautiful home for entertaining. The second floor consists of three guest bedrooms with a bath and a master bedroom ensuite with a walk-in closet, built-ins, and bath with shower and soaking bath.
A perfect summer retreat within a short walk to all Newport has to offer...This property is also for sale. For additional information please see VIRTUAL TOUR ICON. http://www.seetheproperty.com/344218

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Everett Street have any available units?
9 Everett Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Everett Street have?
Some of 9 Everett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Everett Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Everett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Everett Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Everett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 9 Everett Street offer parking?
No, 9 Everett Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Everett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Everett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Everett Street have a pool?
No, 9 Everett Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Everett Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Everett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Everett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Everett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Everett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Everett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
