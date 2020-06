Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020

Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen. Dishes, pots & pans along with linen are provided. Laundry in lower level and half bath. 2 bedrooms and full bath on second floor. 2-car off street parking. Nice size back deck with table and sitting to enjoy your outside grilling using on site gas grill. You will find a shed for your bikes or kayaks in this large yard. Need more storage? No worries as you have access to a full unfinished basement. Come and enjoy all activities the Newport offers.