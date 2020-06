Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

BRAND NEW RENOVATION! A wonderful opportunity to rent a newly renovated four bedroom two and a half bathroom house for winter 2020-2021. House is currently in renovations. Plans: New plumbing, new hall and master bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops, Two mini-split AC units, new lighting, paint, furniture and newly treated hardwood floors throughout! 2 off-street assigned parking at the bottom of the street.