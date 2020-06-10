All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:15 PM

77 3rd Street

77 3rd Street · (401) 808-9334
Location

77 3rd Street, Newport, RI 02840
The Point

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4044 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FURNISHED SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! This impressive historic Colonial home is situated in Newport's coveted neighborhood- The Point. Fully-furnished, the gracious entry leads you to a formal dining room, den/office and grand living room complete with two fireplaces and built in shelving. Wide plank, original wood floors throughout. A chef's kitchen overlooks a beautifully manicured private garden with patio for dining al fresco. The second floor boasts 4 generous bedrooms; 2 with en-suite full baths, plus a laundry room. An airy, hip third floor offers bonus guest sleeping quarters, playroom, or studio space with 2 more bedrooms, a TV room and another full bath. Central air throughout, parking for 3 cars in a dedicated driveway and only a few blocks from Newport Harbor. Rented for July 2020. Also available for a furnished yearly term @ $5500/mo + utilities as well as winter furnished for $4000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 3rd Street have any available units?
77 3rd Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 3rd Street have?
Some of 77 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 77 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 77 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 77 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 77 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 77 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 77 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
