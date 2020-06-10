77 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

FURNISHED SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! This impressive historic Colonial home is situated in Newport's coveted neighborhood- The Point. Fully-furnished, the gracious entry leads you to a formal dining room, den/office and grand living room complete with two fireplaces and built in shelving. Wide plank, original wood floors throughout. A chef's kitchen overlooks a beautifully manicured private garden with patio for dining al fresco. The second floor boasts 4 generous bedrooms; 2 with en-suite full baths, plus a laundry room. An airy, hip third floor offers bonus guest sleeping quarters, playroom, or studio space with 2 more bedrooms, a TV room and another full bath. Central air throughout, parking for 3 cars in a dedicated driveway and only a few blocks from Newport Harbor. Rented for July 2020. Also available for a furnished yearly term @ $5500/mo + utilities as well as winter furnished for $4000/month.