Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:52 PM

72 Webster Street

72 Webster Street · (401) 848-6750
Location

72 Webster Street, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Stately "Lansmere Condominium Complex"- Immaculate Sophisticated & Charming First floor Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located just off Bellevue Avenue. Features include 10 foot high ceilings, crown moldings gleaming parquet floors and oversize windows. The unit is filled with exquisite character and great light. Updated Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage. One bedroom has private bath. The second bedroom has private entry to bath from the bedroom but shares as quest bath. Laundry in the unit. The Property has over 2 acres with mature landscaping, specimen trees & gardens. There is plenty of privacy for quiet enjoyment yet steps to all Newport has to offer. Walk to Bellevue shops and restaurants, Tennis Hall of Fame, The Cliff Walk and the Beaches. An ideal place to live in quiet splendor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Webster Street have any available units?
72 Webster Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Webster Street have?
Some of 72 Webster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Webster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Webster Street pet-friendly?
No, 72 Webster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 72 Webster Street offer parking?
No, 72 Webster Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Webster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Webster Street have a pool?
No, 72 Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Webster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Webster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Webster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
