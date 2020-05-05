72 Webster Street

Amenities

Stately "Lansmere Condominium Complex"- Immaculate Sophisticated & Charming First floor Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located just off Bellevue Avenue. Features include 10 foot high ceilings, crown moldings gleaming parquet floors and oversize windows. The unit is filled with exquisite character and great light. Updated Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage. One bedroom has private bath. The second bedroom has private entry to bath from the bedroom but shares as quest bath. Laundry in the unit. The Property has over 2 acres with mature landscaping, specimen trees & gardens. There is plenty of privacy for quiet enjoyment yet steps to all Newport has to offer. Walk to Bellevue shops and restaurants, Tennis Hall of Fame, The Cliff Walk and the Beaches. An ideal place to live in quiet splendor.