UNFURNISHED YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1: Spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment just steps from all of the wonderful Broadway scene and about 2 miles from the Navy Base. Large living room, 2 larger bedrooms and 1 smaller bonus room perfect for office space or walk-in closet. Bright eat-in kitchen with gas stove and in-unit washer/dryer. Freshly painted interior, efficient new windows throughout. On-street parking, sorry no pets!