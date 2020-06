Amenities

This furnished condo is one bedroom, but can comfortably sleep four, as the living room has a pull out couch with a very comfortable bed. There are two full bathrooms. One designated parking space & guest spaces available. Condo has a TV and coin laundry in the basement. It's located directly on Thames Street for easy access to restaurants, shops, waterfront and Salve. Available sept 2020 for a winter lease for $1950. Tenant pays utilities except for water/sewer.