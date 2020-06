Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated refrigerator

Available November 1

This extremely well maintained single family home sits on a double lot in the 5th ward of Newport! High ceilings and gorgeous hardwoods throughout, plus spacious grassy yard with flagstone patio. The property includes off-street parking for two and full basement for storage with brand new high-efficiency gas boiler. The second level features 3 bedrooms, including one a very spacious bedroom! Upgraded bath, original hardwoods throughout, sizable living space!