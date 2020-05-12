6 Ayrault Street

Amenities

Talk about curb appeal! This elegant third-floor condo boasts charm, convenience, and location. Once inside it is easy to tell this unit is lovingly cared for: the hardwoods are in perfect condition; the built-ins have been fully restored, and the period details have been retained. The fully updated kitchen features midnight-black counters, shining stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. The bathroom has been recently and expertly remodeled to perfection. Perched just up the hill from Broadway's popular 'Restaurant Row' it is just a short stroll from some of Newport's most popular bars and restaurants. Available on 10/1 for a yearly lease!