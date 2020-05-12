All apartments in Newport
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:14 PM

6 Ayrault Street

6 Ayrault Street · (401) 263-5138
Location

6 Ayrault Street, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Talk about curb appeal! This elegant third-floor condo boasts charm, convenience, and location. Once inside it is easy to tell this unit is lovingly cared for: the hardwoods are in perfect condition; the built-ins have been fully restored, and the period details have been retained. The fully updated kitchen features midnight-black counters, shining stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. The bathroom has been recently and expertly remodeled to perfection. Perched just up the hill from Broadway's popular 'Restaurant Row' it is just a short stroll from some of Newport's most popular bars and restaurants. Available on 10/1 for a yearly lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Ayrault Street have any available units?
6 Ayrault Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Ayrault Street have?
Some of 6 Ayrault Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Ayrault Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Ayrault Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Ayrault Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 Ayrault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 6 Ayrault Street offer parking?
No, 6 Ayrault Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 Ayrault Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Ayrault Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Ayrault Street have a pool?
No, 6 Ayrault Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Ayrault Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Ayrault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Ayrault Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Ayrault Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Ayrault Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Ayrault Street does not have units with air conditioning.
