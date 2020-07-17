571 Spring St 2

Amenities

3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198



Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors in the living room & bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathrooms. Coin-laundry in the basement. 8 minute walk to Salve Regina University.



