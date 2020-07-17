All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 571 Spring St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
571 Spring St 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

571 Spring St 2

571 Spring Street · (401) 454-5454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

571 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198

Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors in the living room & bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathrooms. Coin-laundry in the basement. 8 minute walk to Salve Regina University.

To make an appointment or for more information please call our office at 401-454-5454. We specialize in residential rentals in Providence, in most of Rhode Island, and nearby Massachusetts. We have a large selection of apartments, condos, and houses available for rent. PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IN YOUR MESSAGE. Thank You.

Samson Realty
Call 401-454-5454
346 Wickenden St.
Providence, RI 02903
LISTING CODE: 9324 samsonsouthern
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/571-spring-st-newport-ri-unit-2/309198
Property Id 309198

(RLNE5941212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Spring St 2 have any available units?
571 Spring St 2 has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 571 Spring St 2 have?
Some of 571 Spring St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Spring St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
571 Spring St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Spring St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 Spring St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 571 Spring St 2 offer parking?
No, 571 Spring St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 571 Spring St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 571 Spring St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Spring St 2 have a pool?
No, 571 Spring St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 571 Spring St 2 have accessible units?
No, 571 Spring St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Spring St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Spring St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Spring St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Spring St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 571 Spring St 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport Apartments with GaragesNewport Apartments with Parking
Newport Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MANorwich, CTNorwood, MA
Franklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RI
Braintree Town, MAGroton, CTPlymouth, MANew Bedford, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity