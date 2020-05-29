All apartments in Newport
5 Sylvan Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:37 AM

5 Sylvan Street

5 Sylvan Street · (401) 846-3800
Location

5 Sylvan Street, Newport, RI 02840
Memorial Boulevard

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 2394 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rent this impressive brick victorian in the desirable Bellevue/Berkeley section of Newport RI. Completely renovated in 2016. Improvements include gourmet granite and stainless kitchen, new bathrooms, new furnishings and refinished hardwood floors. There is a beautiful marble fireplace in the living room, opening to the formal dining room with large windows. The grand foyer takes you up to the 2nd and 3rd floors with 6 bright bedrooms and 3 full baths. Outside we find a beautiful front porch, large fenced yard and parking for 5-6 cars. All this just a stones throw to Bellevue Avenue, Easton’s Beach and Downtown Newport. Also available for July for $13500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Sylvan Street have any available units?
5 Sylvan Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Sylvan Street have?
Some of 5 Sylvan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Sylvan Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Sylvan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Sylvan Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Sylvan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 5 Sylvan Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 Sylvan Street does offer parking.
Does 5 Sylvan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Sylvan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Sylvan Street have a pool?
No, 5 Sylvan Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Sylvan Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Sylvan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Sylvan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Sylvan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Sylvan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Sylvan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
