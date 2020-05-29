5 Sylvan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rent this impressive brick victorian in the desirable Bellevue/Berkeley section of Newport RI. Completely renovated in 2016. Improvements include gourmet granite and stainless kitchen, new bathrooms, new furnishings and refinished hardwood floors. There is a beautiful marble fireplace in the living room, opening to the formal dining room with large windows. The grand foyer takes you up to the 2nd and 3rd floors with 6 bright bedrooms and 3 full baths. Outside we find a beautiful front porch, large fenced yard and parking for 5-6 cars. All this just a stones throw to Bellevue Avenue, Easton’s Beach and Downtown Newport. Also available for July for $13500