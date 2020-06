Amenities

Updated home in the 5th Ward! Features on the first floor include bedroom, full bath with tub/shower, living room, dining room, hardwood floors, sunlit kitchen, & pantry. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with lots of closet space and a full bath with shower. New appliances, full basement with room for storage, driveway, patio, and outdoor shower! This seasonal rental is available for June 2020 for $4000; July and/or August 2020 for $7000, and Sept 2020-May 2021 for $2100/month.