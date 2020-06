Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Relax by your wood-burning fireplace as you enjoy the updated interior of your Bellevue Avenue rental--gorgeous inside and out with a private washer and dryer, lawn care, dining room, private patio for entertaining and grilling. Garage with an additional parking space. Yearly rental ending June 2021. This Fully Furnished rental includes Heat, Electric, Water, Sewer and Wifi.

Available Aug 1st, 2020, Maybe sooner...