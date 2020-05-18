4 Hunter Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR THE FULL SUMMER OF 2020. Hawkhurst Estate - Charming private property, an elegant New England vacation home located in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood with just a short trip to the beaches and downtown action. Comfortable custom modern finishes with unique historic features such as warm oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, ornate window details and beautiful crown moldings.

This one of a kind home offers over 3,000 square feet of living space, a fully equipped kitchen, sunny screened-in all season veranda, grand living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room with seating for 10, a library/office and master bedroom with full bath all on the first floor. Second level has two guest bedrooms with full bath with a spacious sauna. And for your entertainment a new theater room with a 110" projector screen with surround sound, plenty of cozy seating and built in reading nooks. Enjoy the private backyard for al fresco dining under the magical wisteria covered pergola and the zen running brook for peaceful moments. Plenty of off street parking.

A perfect Newport getaway any time of the year. June at $18,000, July at $25,000, August at $25,000 and September at $15,000. Also available off season, please inquire for rates and availability.