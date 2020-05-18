All apartments in Newport
4 Hunter Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020

4 Hunter Avenue

4 Hunter Avenue · (401) 662-5946
Location

4 Hunter Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Eustis-Easton's Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
sauna
AVAILABLE FOR THE FULL SUMMER OF 2020. Hawkhurst Estate - Charming private property, an elegant New England vacation home located in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood with just a short trip to the beaches and downtown action. Comfortable custom modern finishes with unique historic features such as warm oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, ornate window details and beautiful crown moldings.
This one of a kind home offers over 3,000 square feet of living space, a fully equipped kitchen, sunny screened-in all season veranda, grand living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room with seating for 10, a library/office and master bedroom with full bath all on the first floor. Second level has two guest bedrooms with full bath with a spacious sauna. And for your entertainment a new theater room with a 110" projector screen with surround sound, plenty of cozy seating and built in reading nooks. Enjoy the private backyard for al fresco dining under the magical wisteria covered pergola and the zen running brook for peaceful moments. Plenty of off street parking.
A perfect Newport getaway any time of the year. June at $18,000, July at $25,000, August at $25,000 and September at $15,000. Also available off season, please inquire for rates and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Hunter Avenue have any available units?
4 Hunter Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Hunter Avenue have?
Some of 4 Hunter Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Hunter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 Hunter Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Hunter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4 Hunter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 4 Hunter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4 Hunter Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4 Hunter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Hunter Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Hunter Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 Hunter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 Hunter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 Hunter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Hunter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Hunter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Hunter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Hunter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
