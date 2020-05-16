All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 38 Gould Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
38 Gould Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:23 AM

38 Gould Street

38 Gould Street · (401) 263-5138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

38 Gould Street, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Military Favorite! A spacious and newly renovated apartment located just a quick walk away from Broadway District, a ten-minute stroll to downtown Newport, and a short bike ride away from Newport beaches! This immaculate and modern space has new appliances, a beautifully redone kitchen, lots of storage, laundry in the building, plenty of on-street parking, a large office or den space, and a stunning private deck overlooking a beautiful shared yard. Water is included in the rent as well! You don't want to miss out on this opportunity! Available 7/1/2020 for yearly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Gould Street have any available units?
38 Gould Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Gould Street have?
Some of 38 Gould Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Gould Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Gould Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Gould Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Gould Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 38 Gould Street offer parking?
No, 38 Gould Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 Gould Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Gould Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Gould Street have a pool?
No, 38 Gould Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Gould Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Gould Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Gould Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Gould Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Gould Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Gould Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 38 Gould Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity