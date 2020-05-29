38 Franklin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

SUMMER RENTAL - Charming Historic Victorian home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located on Franklin Street in the center of Downtown Newport and 2 blocks from the Newport Harbor. Features large living room with bay windows, formal dining room and combination eat in kitchen and family room perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. 9.5 foot ceilings throughout, hardwood floors and oversize windows for plenty of light. Master bedroom has private bath. CENTRAL AIR! Front porch to enjoy the scenery. 2 car parking and cobble stone patio. Park your car and walk to all that Newport has to offer. Steps to the shops, restaurants and the Harbor. Easy walk to Bellevue Avenue , The Tennis Hall of Fame and the Mansions. Close to Easton's Beach and the Cliff walk. for AVAILABLE JULY 2020& AUGUST 2020 FOR $10,000 a month or September 2020 $7000. Summer months include utilities with a cap. The full WINTER RATE for 9-1-2020 to 5-30-2021 is for $2500 . Perfect for your summer vacation getaway!See MLS 1221678 for 11 month and Winter Listing.