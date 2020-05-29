All apartments in Newport
Location

38 Franklin Street, Newport, RI 02840
Downtown Newport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
SUMMER RENTAL - Charming Historic Victorian home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located on Franklin Street in the center of Downtown Newport and 2 blocks from the Newport Harbor. Features large living room with bay windows, formal dining room and combination eat in kitchen and family room perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. 9.5 foot ceilings throughout, hardwood floors and oversize windows for plenty of light. Master bedroom has private bath. CENTRAL AIR! Front porch to enjoy the scenery. 2 car parking and cobble stone patio. Park your car and walk to all that Newport has to offer. Steps to the shops, restaurants and the Harbor. Easy walk to Bellevue Avenue , The Tennis Hall of Fame and the Mansions. Close to Easton's Beach and the Cliff walk. for AVAILABLE JULY 2020& AUGUST 2020 FOR $10,000 a month or September 2020 $7000. Summer months include utilities with a cap. The full WINTER RATE for 9-1-2020 to 5-30-2021 is for $2500 . Perfect for your summer vacation getaway!See MLS 1221678 for 11 month and Winter Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Franklin Street have any available units?
38 Franklin Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Franklin Street have?
Some of 38 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 38 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 38 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 38 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 38 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 Franklin Street has units with air conditioning.
