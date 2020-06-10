All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 37 Marsh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
37 Marsh Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:25 PM

37 Marsh Street

37 Marsh Street · (401) 297-1334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

37 Marsh Street, Newport, RI 02840
The Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 4500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
JULY, AUGUST, SEPT, OCTOBER $35K.per month ** Private Courtyard and stone patio with pergola!This award winning sea captain's historic home (Simeon Potter House) has been tastefully restored to offer modern amenities and appeal to your sense of style for summer in Newport! Beautifully appointed furnishings in newly upholstered luxury fabrics will be enjoyed by the discerning tenant. Meals made in the gourmet kitchen can be savored in the dining room (seats 10) with a full service of china and crystal stemware as well as casual criso white dish ware. In total-7 bedrooms feature luxury Yves Delorme & Ralph Lauren linen. Privacy on the third floor offers a casual living area for 2. The garden is a fenced oasis to savor the outdoors with roses & sunsets over the Narragansett Bay.Two parking spaces off street and 2 guest passes make for easy access. This offer is a unique, naturally elegant home with incomparable comfort! "The Point" is a coveted neighborhood with pretty tree-lined sidewalks, stunning views over serene parks.
JULY/AUGUST/SEPT/October: $35K.per month **Pets are considered** AIR-CONDITIONED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Marsh Street have any available units?
37 Marsh Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Marsh Street have?
Some of 37 Marsh Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Marsh Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 Marsh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Marsh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Marsh Street is pet friendly.
Does 37 Marsh Street offer parking?
Yes, 37 Marsh Street does offer parking.
Does 37 Marsh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Marsh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Marsh Street have a pool?
No, 37 Marsh Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 Marsh Street have accessible units?
No, 37 Marsh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Marsh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Marsh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Marsh Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Marsh Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37 Marsh Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity