37 Marsh Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

JULY, AUGUST, SEPT, OCTOBER $35K.per month ** Private Courtyard and stone patio with pergola!This award winning sea captain's historic home (Simeon Potter House) has been tastefully restored to offer modern amenities and appeal to your sense of style for summer in Newport! Beautifully appointed furnishings in newly upholstered luxury fabrics will be enjoyed by the discerning tenant. Meals made in the gourmet kitchen can be savored in the dining room (seats 10) with a full service of china and crystal stemware as well as casual criso white dish ware. In total-7 bedrooms feature luxury Yves Delorme & Ralph Lauren linen. Privacy on the third floor offers a casual living area for 2. The garden is a fenced oasis to savor the outdoors with roses & sunsets over the Narragansett Bay.Two parking spaces off street and 2 guest passes make for easy access. This offer is a unique, naturally elegant home with incomparable comfort! "The Point" is a coveted neighborhood with pretty tree-lined sidewalks, stunning views over serene parks.

JULY/AUGUST/SEPT/October: $35K.per month **Pets are considered** AIR-CONDITIONED