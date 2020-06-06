All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:14 PM

35 Mann Avenue

35 Mann Avenue · (401) 741-2541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Kay-Catherine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with off street parking located in the Kay/ Broadway neighborhood. Ample sized bedrooms and abundant natural light. Features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods, enclosed front porch with dutch door. Laundry hook ups in basement. Two miles to the Naval Base and convenient to trendy Broadway eateries, shopping, downtown Newport and the harbor. NO CATS. Additional fee for pet.
Lawn/Yard maintenance billed back to tenant.
Landlord will be installing new appliances , new flooring and will be painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Mann Avenue have any available units?
35 Mann Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Mann Avenue have?
Some of 35 Mann Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Mann Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Mann Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Mann Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Mann Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 35 Mann Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 Mann Avenue does offer parking.
Does 35 Mann Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Mann Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Mann Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 Mann Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 Mann Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Mann Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Mann Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Mann Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Mann Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Mann Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
