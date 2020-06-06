35 Mann Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with off street parking located in the Kay/ Broadway neighborhood. Ample sized bedrooms and abundant natural light. Features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods, enclosed front porch with dutch door. Laundry hook ups in basement. Two miles to the Naval Base and convenient to trendy Broadway eateries, shopping, downtown Newport and the harbor. NO CATS. Additional fee for pet.

Lawn/Yard maintenance billed back to tenant.

Landlord will be installing new appliances , new flooring and will be painted.