Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

33 Slocum Street

33 Slocum Street · (401) 855-0485
Location

33 Slocum Street, Newport, RI 02840
Memorial Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Adorable fully furnished house with 3 bdrm and 2 bths. Walk to the Beach, Cliff Walk and Bellevue Ave.
Nice living room with cable TV, dining room with sliders to the outdoor deck, kitchen with lots of cooking tools, and 1 bath.
Upstairs-3 bdrms and 1 bath with tub. (2 queen beds and 1 twin set). Fenced back yard with deck, BBQ grill, outdoor shower, and some green grass. Parking passes for 2 cars (residential passes for on street parking) during high season.

Nov 1 through end of May to early June 2021 at $1900 mo.plus utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Slocum Street have any available units?
33 Slocum Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Slocum Street have?
Some of 33 Slocum Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Slocum Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Slocum Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Slocum Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Slocum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 33 Slocum Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Slocum Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Slocum Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Slocum Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Slocum Street have a pool?
No, 33 Slocum Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Slocum Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Slocum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Slocum Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Slocum Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Slocum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Slocum Street does not have units with air conditioning.
