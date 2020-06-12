33 Slocum Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Adorable fully furnished house with 3 bdrm and 2 bths. Walk to the Beach, Cliff Walk and Bellevue Ave.

Nice living room with cable TV, dining room with sliders to the outdoor deck, kitchen with lots of cooking tools, and 1 bath.

Upstairs-3 bdrms and 1 bath with tub. (2 queen beds and 1 twin set). Fenced back yard with deck, BBQ grill, outdoor shower, and some green grass. Parking passes for 2 cars (residential passes for on street parking) during high season.



Nov 1 through end of May to early June 2021 at $1900 mo.plus utilities