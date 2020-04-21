32 Bacheller Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill key fob access yoga

Your newly renovated home away from home - You’ll want for nothing. The specs: 4 bedrooms and 5 FULL bathrooms (all bedrooms are ensuite to ensure privacy and comfort), 4 parking spots, beautiful yard (with patio & gas line connected straight to the grill) and central air. But this home is all about the detail - At first glance you’ll notice the refinished hardwood floors, the recessed cove lighting within overhead beams and the wide open living space featuring a substantial quartz island. Yes, all bedrooms are ensuite, but the master is special. Spanning the entire third floor, you’ll enjoy a private sitting area, space to do yoga/ exercise, a walk in closet and an oversized shower with rain head. The most interesting part of the master - The skylights that open outward to create a balcony affect. The tech: Enjoy keyless entry, energy efficient Nest thermostat, Google Home in each room, the showers all feature LED indicators for water temp and you’ll have access to Hulu, Showtime and Netflix. The comfort: The entire home has been newly outfitted with comfortable furnishings, thoughtful decor and interesting art. Available Sept 2020-May 2021.