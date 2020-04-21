All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 32 Bacheller Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
32 Bacheller Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:47 PM

32 Bacheller Street

32 Bacheller Street · (401) 848-7827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

32 Bacheller Street, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
yoga
Your newly renovated home away from home - You’ll want for nothing. The specs: 4 bedrooms and 5 FULL bathrooms (all bedrooms are ensuite to ensure privacy and comfort), 4 parking spots, beautiful yard (with patio & gas line connected straight to the grill) and central air. But this home is all about the detail - At first glance you’ll notice the refinished hardwood floors, the recessed cove lighting within overhead beams and the wide open living space featuring a substantial quartz island. Yes, all bedrooms are ensuite, but the master is special. Spanning the entire third floor, you’ll enjoy a private sitting area, space to do yoga/ exercise, a walk in closet and an oversized shower with rain head. The most interesting part of the master - The skylights that open outward to create a balcony affect. The tech: Enjoy keyless entry, energy efficient Nest thermostat, Google Home in each room, the showers all feature LED indicators for water temp and you’ll have access to Hulu, Showtime and Netflix. The comfort: The entire home has been newly outfitted with comfortable furnishings, thoughtful decor and interesting art. Available Sept 2020-May 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Bacheller Street have any available units?
32 Bacheller Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Bacheller Street have?
Some of 32 Bacheller Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Bacheller Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Bacheller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Bacheller Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Bacheller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 32 Bacheller Street offer parking?
Yes, 32 Bacheller Street does offer parking.
Does 32 Bacheller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Bacheller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Bacheller Street have a pool?
No, 32 Bacheller Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Bacheller Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Bacheller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Bacheller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Bacheller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Bacheller Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Bacheller Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 Bacheller Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity