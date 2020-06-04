All apartments in Newport
30 Moorland Road

30 Moorland Rd · (781) 492-8396
Location

30 Moorland Rd, Newport, RI 02840
Ocean Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
Experience complete privacy in an exclusive location just a chip shot away from The Newport Country Club, Ocean Drive and beaches, Fort Adams, the New York Yacht Club and Historic Hammersmith Farm. This beautiful classic “nautical chic” 6 bedroom 5 bath home has multi-story porches with stunning views, lush flower gardens and landscaped grounds, vegetable garden, hot tub, gas fire pit, built-in grill and outdoor bar as well as an intimate oak laden indoor bar. This elegant nautically inspired retreat offers a great room with gas fireplace and a showpiece kitchen. Unique wooden architectural details throughout, central AC, two stone outdoor patios perfect for formal and informal entertaining and interior hardwood floors. Serenity abounds inside and out with the sounds of chirping birds and flowing winds through the willows – spend time experiencing serenity and bliss.
$35k/month July, August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Moorland Road have any available units?
30 Moorland Road has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Moorland Road have?
Some of 30 Moorland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Moorland Road currently offering any rent specials?
30 Moorland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Moorland Road pet-friendly?
No, 30 Moorland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 30 Moorland Road offer parking?
No, 30 Moorland Road does not offer parking.
Does 30 Moorland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Moorland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Moorland Road have a pool?
No, 30 Moorland Road does not have a pool.
Does 30 Moorland Road have accessible units?
No, 30 Moorland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Moorland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Moorland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Moorland Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Moorland Road has units with air conditioning.
