30 Moorland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill hot tub

Experience complete privacy in an exclusive location just a chip shot away from The Newport Country Club, Ocean Drive and beaches, Fort Adams, the New York Yacht Club and Historic Hammersmith Farm. This beautiful classic “nautical chic” 6 bedroom 5 bath home has multi-story porches with stunning views, lush flower gardens and landscaped grounds, vegetable garden, hot tub, gas fire pit, built-in grill and outdoor bar as well as an intimate oak laden indoor bar. This elegant nautically inspired retreat offers a great room with gas fireplace and a showpiece kitchen. Unique wooden architectural details throughout, central AC, two stone outdoor patios perfect for formal and informal entertaining and interior hardwood floors. Serenity abounds inside and out with the sounds of chirping birds and flowing winds through the willows – spend time experiencing serenity and bliss.

$35k/month July, August