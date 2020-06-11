All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 3 Webster Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
3 Webster Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

3 Webster Court

3 Webster Street · (401) 430-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3 Webster Street, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport. Reclaimed wide plank walnut and pine floors, hand hewn wooden beams and restored pine paneling culled from a farmhouse in Vermont. The cozy living room has a Rumford fireplace with an antique peanut brick veneer. The galley kitchen features handmade cabinets, granite counters and a Sub Zero fridge. The first floor bedroom has a small bath with shower. A wide staircases leads to the second floor with two additional bedrooms and a bath with tub and shower. 2x6 construction, slate roof, 12 over 12 Pella windows, A/C. French doors open to a stone terrace surrounded by mature plantings and stone walls. Off street parking. The perfect alternative to condo living within walking distance to Newport's waterfront, restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Webster Court have any available units?
3 Webster Court has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Webster Court have?
Some of 3 Webster Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Webster Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Webster Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Webster Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Webster Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 3 Webster Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Webster Court does offer parking.
Does 3 Webster Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Webster Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Webster Court have a pool?
No, 3 Webster Court does not have a pool.
Does 3 Webster Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Webster Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Webster Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Webster Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Webster Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Webster Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3 Webster Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity