3 Webster Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport. Reclaimed wide plank walnut and pine floors, hand hewn wooden beams and restored pine paneling culled from a farmhouse in Vermont. The cozy living room has a Rumford fireplace with an antique peanut brick veneer. The galley kitchen features handmade cabinets, granite counters and a Sub Zero fridge. The first floor bedroom has a small bath with shower. A wide staircases leads to the second floor with two additional bedrooms and a bath with tub and shower. 2x6 construction, slate roof, 12 over 12 Pella windows, A/C. French doors open to a stone terrace surrounded by mature plantings and stone walls. Off street parking. The perfect alternative to condo living within walking distance to Newport's waterfront, restaurants and nightlife.