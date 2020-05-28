All apartments in Newport
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

29 Kay Street

29 Kay Street · (401) 864-4488
Location

29 Kay Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kay-Catherine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

8 Bed · 11 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to the Marshall Slocum Inn! Prepare to be in awe as the historic charm of this property meets modern day service. With unique rooms to choose from, we can guarantee not only style, but comfort and functionality. Accommodating 16+ guests, each room includes it's own private bathroom and some rooms even feature whirlpools or fireplaces for your enjoyment. Expansive kitchen and dining space is great for large dinners, family game nights, and entertaining extended family. Customize your stay week to week or extend your visit month to month as you experience all the beauty Newport has to offer. Walk to shops, restaurants, and beaches or spend time touring the mansions and strolling along the harbor. Once named "Best of New England- Editor's Choice" in Yankee Magazine, as the Best Rhode Island Bed and Breakfast, your stay will truly be one to remember.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Kay Street have any available units?
29 Kay Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Kay Street have?
Some of 29 Kay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Kay Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 Kay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Kay Street pet-friendly?
No, 29 Kay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 29 Kay Street offer parking?
No, 29 Kay Street does not offer parking.
Does 29 Kay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Kay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Kay Street have a pool?
Yes, 29 Kay Street has a pool.
Does 29 Kay Street have accessible units?
No, 29 Kay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Kay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Kay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Kay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Kay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
