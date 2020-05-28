29 Kay Street

Amenities

Welcome to the Marshall Slocum Inn! Prepare to be in awe as the historic charm of this property meets modern day service. With unique rooms to choose from, we can guarantee not only style, but comfort and functionality. Accommodating 16+ guests, each room includes it's own private bathroom and some rooms even feature whirlpools or fireplaces for your enjoyment. Expansive kitchen and dining space is great for large dinners, family game nights, and entertaining extended family. Customize your stay week to week or extend your visit month to month as you experience all the beauty Newport has to offer. Walk to shops, restaurants, and beaches or spend time touring the mansions and strolling along the harbor. Once named "Best of New England- Editor's Choice" in Yankee Magazine, as the Best Rhode Island Bed and Breakfast, your stay will truly be one to remember.