Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

25 Dearborn Street

25 Dearborn Street · (401) 430-0856
Location

25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21

THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront, shopping and dining.

This is a one level unit with coastal decor features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Plenty of room for entertaining with a large custom caesarstone island with seating for 6! The open concept living room has a cozy sectional and television for relaxing during fall evenings. Unit features a master with ensuite bathroom plus 2 additional rooms with laundry and a bathroom. Gas cooking, central air-conditioning, and two parking spaces available. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric; all other utilities, including lawn care and snow removal are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Dearborn Street have any available units?
25 Dearborn Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Dearborn Street have?
Some of 25 Dearborn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Dearborn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 Dearborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 25 Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Dearborn Street does offer parking.
Does 25 Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Dearborn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 25 Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Dearborn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Dearborn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Dearborn Street has units with air conditioning.
