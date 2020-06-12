25 Dearborn Street

Amenities
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21
THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront, shopping and dining.
This is a one level unit with coastal decor features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Plenty of room for entertaining with a large custom caesarstone island with seating for 6! The open concept living room has a cozy sectional and television for relaxing during fall evenings. Unit features a master with ensuite bathroom plus 2 additional rooms with laundry and a bathroom. Gas cooking, central air-conditioning, and two parking spaces available. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric; all other utilities, including lawn care and snow removal are included!