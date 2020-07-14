197 Coggeshall Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WINTER RENTAL!!! AVAILBLE SEPTEMBER 2020 - This handsome five-bedroom house located on desirable Coggeshall Avenue bordering Newport's iconic Ocean Drive and Bellevue Avenue estate area. Ideal setting on a generous lot within 0.2 mile of gorgeous sandy beaches and Cliff Walk. This spacious home with expansive mahogany front porch features an open floor plan with large kitchen & Great Room, cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace, and hardwoods throughout. Sliders open to a deck and stone patio, outdoor shower, private yard. Two-car garage and ample parking. All that coastal Newport has to offer is nearby! All new modern shaker-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Scandinavian-style refinished floors throughout house, new first floor bathroom with new W/D, new heating (high efficiency heat pump) and A/C systems, new architectural windows in great room, shiplap accents and new paint (white) and lighting throughout; new front door (come on in!), fireplace, new vanities, etc., all new modern "Room and Board" type furnishings and other cool accents to finish off the beach house.