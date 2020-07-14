All apartments in Newport
197 Coggeshall Avenue
197 Coggeshall Avenue

197 Coggeshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

197 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Lily-Almy Pond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WINTER RENTAL!!! AVAILBLE SEPTEMBER 2020 - This handsome five-bedroom house located on desirable Coggeshall Avenue bordering Newport's iconic Ocean Drive and Bellevue Avenue estate area. Ideal setting on a generous lot within 0.2 mile of gorgeous sandy beaches and Cliff Walk. This spacious home with expansive mahogany front porch features an open floor plan with large kitchen & Great Room, cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace, and hardwoods throughout. Sliders open to a deck and stone patio, outdoor shower, private yard. Two-car garage and ample parking. All that coastal Newport has to offer is nearby! All new modern shaker-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Scandinavian-style refinished floors throughout house, new first floor bathroom with new W/D, new heating (high efficiency heat pump) and A/C systems, new architectural windows in great room, shiplap accents and new paint (white) and lighting throughout; new front door (come on in!), fireplace, new vanities, etc., all new modern "Room and Board" type furnishings and other cool accents to finish off the beach house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Coggeshall Avenue have any available units?
197 Coggeshall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 197 Coggeshall Avenue have?
Some of 197 Coggeshall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Coggeshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
197 Coggeshall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Coggeshall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 197 Coggeshall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 197 Coggeshall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 197 Coggeshall Avenue offers parking.
Does 197 Coggeshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 197 Coggeshall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Coggeshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 197 Coggeshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 197 Coggeshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 197 Coggeshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Coggeshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Coggeshall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Coggeshall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 197 Coggeshall Avenue has units with air conditioning.
