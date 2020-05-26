17 Boughton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Recently renovated Bungalow off of Newport, RI historic Broadway (Main Street). All the bells and whistles in this 3 bedroom and two full bathroom house. Open floor plan, bamboo floors, central air, and outdoor heated shower are just some of the features. Quiet neighborhood! Includes all utilities, cable TV and internet. Enjoy the spacious rooms with natural sunlight, beautiful back yard with gas grille and fire pit. Detached garage and off-street parking for up to three cars. Close to all that all that Newport has to offer. A short drive to Naval base, beaches, waterfront, entertainment and shops. Negotiable lease start date. This house is fully furnished and appointed, move-in ready. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER THROUGH JUNE ONLY!