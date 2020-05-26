All apartments in Newport
17 Boughton Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:01 PM

17 Boughton Road

17 Boughton Road · (401) 855-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Boughton Road, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Recently renovated Bungalow off of Newport, RI historic Broadway (Main Street). All the bells and whistles in this 3 bedroom and two full bathroom house. Open floor plan, bamboo floors, central air, and outdoor heated shower are just some of the features. Quiet neighborhood! Includes all utilities, cable TV and internet. Enjoy the spacious rooms with natural sunlight, beautiful back yard with gas grille and fire pit. Detached garage and off-street parking for up to three cars. Close to all that all that Newport has to offer. A short drive to Naval base, beaches, waterfront, entertainment and shops. Negotiable lease start date. This house is fully furnished and appointed, move-in ready. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER THROUGH JUNE ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Boughton Road have any available units?
17 Boughton Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Boughton Road have?
Some of 17 Boughton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Boughton Road currently offering any rent specials?
17 Boughton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Boughton Road pet-friendly?
No, 17 Boughton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 17 Boughton Road offer parking?
Yes, 17 Boughton Road does offer parking.
Does 17 Boughton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Boughton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Boughton Road have a pool?
No, 17 Boughton Road does not have a pool.
Does 17 Boughton Road have accessible units?
No, 17 Boughton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Boughton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Boughton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Boughton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Boughton Road has units with air conditioning.
