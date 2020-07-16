All apartments in Newport
Newport, RI
106 Kay Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

106 Kay Street

106 Kay Street · No Longer Available
Newport
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

106 Kay Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kay-Catherine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Great home in great location featuring a brand new high efficiency gas heating system and all new Anderson windows. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers gourmet kitchen with open living room and dining area that has French doors leading to the deck and the large private yard. There is a half bath on the first floor. Hardwood floors are found throughout the entire house. Beautiful detail and original natural wood trim add to the character of this house. The second floor has a large master bedroom with two closets and another large bedroom with ample closet space. There is a third smaller room that could be used as an office or spare bedroom. Also on the second floor is the full bathroom with tub and shower. The basement has room for storage and there is off street parking for 2 cars. Sit on your front porch and enjoy the activity or take a stroll anywhere in Newport! Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Well behaved small dogs welcome. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Kay Street have any available units?
106 Kay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 106 Kay Street have?
Some of 106 Kay Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Kay Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Kay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Kay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Kay Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 Kay Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 Kay Street offers parking.
Does 106 Kay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Kay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Kay Street have a pool?
No, 106 Kay Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Kay Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Kay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Kay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Kay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Kay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Kay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
