106 Kay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking refrigerator

Great home in great location featuring a brand new high efficiency gas heating system and all new Anderson windows. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers gourmet kitchen with open living room and dining area that has French doors leading to the deck and the large private yard. There is a half bath on the first floor. Hardwood floors are found throughout the entire house. Beautiful detail and original natural wood trim add to the character of this house. The second floor has a large master bedroom with two closets and another large bedroom with ample closet space. There is a third smaller room that could be used as an office or spare bedroom. Also on the second floor is the full bathroom with tub and shower. The basement has room for storage and there is off street parking for 2 cars. Sit on your front porch and enjoy the activity or take a stroll anywhere in Newport! Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Well behaved small dogs welcome. Sorry, no cats.