103 America S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bocce court basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court media room tennis court

AVAILABLE: AUGUST/SEPT/OCTOBER Available $10K per month. Fresh NEW furnishings and completely UPDATED throughout, makes this the perfect oasis for a SUMMER in Newport! Fantastic water views of Newport Harbor are the theater this special open floor plan deserves. Goat Island features 24-hour security, tennis, bocce and basketball courts with walking paths and easy access for the water taxi to downtown. You may enjoy the views from your walkout balcony on the living level or the large teak 24' x 18 patio from the sliders from both bedrooms. This is a special bright place to refresh, relax and also enjoying the outdoor views and amenities. *No Pets* per condo rules.

WINTER also available Sept - May $2850.