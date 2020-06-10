All apartments in Newport
Location

103 America, Newport, RI 02840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE: AUGUST/SEPT/OCTOBER Available $10K per month. Fresh NEW furnishings and completely UPDATED throughout, makes this the perfect oasis for a SUMMER in Newport! Fantastic water views of Newport Harbor are the theater this special open floor plan deserves. Goat Island features 24-hour security, tennis, bocce and basketball courts with walking paths and easy access for the water taxi to downtown. You may enjoy the views from your walkout balcony on the living level or the large teak 24' x 18 patio from the sliders from both bedrooms. This is a special bright place to refresh, relax and also enjoying the outdoor views and amenities. *No Pets* per condo rules.
WINTER also available Sept - May $2850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 America S have any available units?
103 America S has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 America S have?
Some of 103 America S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 America S currently offering any rent specials?
103 America S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 America S pet-friendly?
No, 103 America S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 103 America S offer parking?
No, 103 America S does not offer parking.
Does 103 America S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 America S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 America S have a pool?
No, 103 America S does not have a pool.
Does 103 America S have accessible units?
No, 103 America S does not have accessible units.
Does 103 America S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 America S has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 America S have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 America S does not have units with air conditioning.
