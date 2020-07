Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful Summer Rental in Scenic Narragansett RI. This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and is open and spacious. The kitchen has a large island, plenty of cabinets/storage and loaded with all the amenities you would need for a summer vacation! This home is located within walking distance to the pier and local restaurants. Plenty of privacy for outdoor barbecuing on the new deck while admiring the beautiful perennial gardens. $3000.00 a week plus $175.00 cleaning fee 8% sales tax and $500.00 security.



No Pets Allowed



