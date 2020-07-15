/
/
narragansett pier
117 Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI📍
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman Street - Weekly summer vacation rental
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful Summer Rental in Scenic Narragansett RI. This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and is open and spacious.
1 Unit Available
135 Westmoreland Street
135 Westmoreland Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3404 sqft
Winter rental available September 7 through end of May or mid-June. Looking for a special winter retreat? Come see this stunning, lovingly maintained colonial situated on one and a half lushly landscaped acres in Narragansett Pier.
1 Unit Available
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
11 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/15/20-8/31/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT". Looking for 1-2 people maximum.
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.
1 Unit Available
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 ~ 9 Month Lease Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In
1 Unit Available
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
1 Unit Available
236 Sand Hill Cove Road
236 Sand Hill Cove Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental!! August 9 - August 16th Available This 2011 Built Townhouse Style Condo is located on the Heart of Galilee and is walking distance to Salty Brine State Beach, Georges of Galilee or Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry.
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
571 Spring St 2
571 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198 Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
868 Ten Rod Road
868 Ten Rod Road, Washington County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1005 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment within walking distance to commuter rail and shops at Wickford Village. Radiant heat and central a/c will keep you comfortable all year long. Perfect for one or two people. Includes deck space.
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
23 Shield Street
23 Shields Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Welcome Home, this 3 bedroom charmer master with half bath . Offering large bright living area, with eat in kitchen and dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors. With front yard and off street parking .
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
456 Bellevue Avenue
456 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$32,500
3438 sqft
"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air.
1 Unit Available
The Point
13 Braman Street
13 Braman Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Historic townhouse located just minutes from downtown Newport and the Naval Base. With old world charm and new world amenities, this place always rents fast. This place is a perennial military favorite that will feel more like home than a rental.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3800 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler.
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
27 Brewer Street
27 Brewer Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
736 sqft
Enjoy the full Newport experience living downtown in this spacious 2nd floor apartment with two bedrooms, bright kitchen with granite counters, nice living room with sliders to private deck and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
329 Spring Street
329 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1643 sqft
~~ Available August 1 for Annual Lease~~ ATTENTION NAVAL WAR COLLEGE! A truly unique rental with one of the most tranquil back yards in all of Newport. Furnished with classical, elegant pieces that suit the house well.
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.
1 Unit Available
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2272 sqft
$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
FALL to SPRING LEASE RENTAL :November 1 2020 – June 15 2021. Cozy furnished townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
7 Mt. Vernon Street
7 Mount Vernon Street, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Sweet apartment in a classic Victorian home on Historic Hill. This third-floor unit features an open living/dining room, a large bedroom and small secondary room that could be used as an office or guest sleeping area.
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.
