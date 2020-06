Amenities

THIS 3 BED APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN THE EDGEWOOD SECTION OF CRANSTON AND FEATURES THE FOLLOWING: - MODERN KITCHEN - MODERN BATHROOM - HARDWOOD FLOORS - OFF STREET PARKING - COIN-OP LAUNDRY IN BUILDING - ACCESS TO BACK YARD - CLOSE TO JWU HARBORSIDE CAMPUS - DRIVING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN AND HIGHWAYS Due to high volume, calls will not be returned please contact us by text or email.



Terms: One year lease