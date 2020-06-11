28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage

Amenities

Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI!



Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809

$900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High)

New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10' High

Hydraulic lift, seals recently replaced

Oil heat, forced hot air, (Currently evaluating propane for next heating season).

Lease Duration: Month to month

Security Deposit: $900

Unit Available: 07/01/2020



Commercial garage bay in a quiet residential neighborhood right off of Metacom Avenue. This unit has a new motorized overhead garage door, hydraulic lift, and oil heat. This is the perfect opportunity to store or work on that car, truck, or boat taking up space in your yard. Items can be accessed as often as the tenant desires. 2 parking spaces are included on the exterior of the garage with the opportunity to negotiate more if needed. Tenant must have general liability insurance.

Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI!



Vernon Ave, Garage Unit C, Bristol RI 02809

$900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High)

Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10' High

Hydraulic lift

Oil heat, forced hot air

Lease Duration: Month to month

Security Deposit: $700

Unit Available: 04/16/18



Commercial garage bay in a quiet residential neighborhood right off of Metacom Avenue. This unit has a motorized overhead garage door (to be replaced with new prior to start of lease), hydraulic lift, and oil heat. This is the perfect opportunity to store or work on that car, truck, or boat taking up space in your yard. Items can be accessed as often as the tenant desires. 2 parking spaces are included on the exterior of the garage with the opportunity to negotiate more if needed. Tenant must have general liability insurance.