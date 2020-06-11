28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage

Amenities
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI!
Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809
$900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High)
New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10' High
Hydraulic lift, seals recently replaced
Oil heat, forced hot air, (Currently evaluating propane for next heating season).
Lease Duration: Month to month
Security Deposit: $900
Unit Available: 07/01/2020
Commercial garage bay in a quiet residential neighborhood right off of Metacom Avenue. This unit has a new motorized overhead garage door, hydraulic lift, and oil heat. This is the perfect opportunity to store or work on that car, truck, or boat taking up space in your yard. Items can be accessed as often as the tenant desires. 2 parking spaces are included on the exterior of the garage with the opportunity to negotiate more if needed. Tenant must have general liability insurance.
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI!
Vernon Ave, Garage Unit C, Bristol RI 02809
$900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High)
Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10' High
Hydraulic lift
Oil heat, forced hot air
Lease Duration: Month to month
Security Deposit: $700
Unit Available: 04/16/18
Commercial garage bay in a quiet residential neighborhood right off of Metacom Avenue. This unit has a motorized overhead garage door (to be replaced with new prior to start of lease), hydraulic lift, and oil heat. This is the perfect opportunity to store or work on that car, truck, or boat taking up space in your yard. Items can be accessed as often as the tenant desires. 2 parking spaces are included on the exterior of the garage with the opportunity to negotiate more if needed. Tenant must have general liability insurance.