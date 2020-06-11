All apartments in Bristol County
Find more places like 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bristol County, RI
/
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage

28 Vernon Avenue · (401) 743-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Vernon Avenue, Bristol County, RI 02809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI!

Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809
$900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High)
New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10' High
Hydraulic lift, seals recently replaced
Oil heat, forced hot air, (Currently evaluating propane for next heating season).
Lease Duration: Month to month
Security Deposit: $900
Unit Available: 07/01/2020

Commercial garage bay in a quiet residential neighborhood right off of Metacom Avenue. This unit has a new motorized overhead garage door, hydraulic lift, and oil heat. This is the perfect opportunity to store or work on that car, truck, or boat taking up space in your yard. Items can be accessed as often as the tenant desires. 2 parking spaces are included on the exterior of the garage with the opportunity to negotiate more if needed. Tenant must have general liability insurance.
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI!

Vernon Ave, Garage Unit C, Bristol RI 02809
$900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High)
Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10' High
Hydraulic lift
Oil heat, forced hot air
Lease Duration: Month to month
Security Deposit: $700
Unit Available: 04/16/18

Commercial garage bay in a quiet residential neighborhood right off of Metacom Avenue. This unit has a motorized overhead garage door (to be replaced with new prior to start of lease), hydraulic lift, and oil heat. This is the perfect opportunity to store or work on that car, truck, or boat taking up space in your yard. Items can be accessed as often as the tenant desires. 2 parking spaces are included on the exterior of the garage with the opportunity to negotiate more if needed. Tenant must have general liability insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage have any available units?
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage currently offering any rent specials?
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage pet-friendly?
No, 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol County.
Does 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage offer parking?
Yes, 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage offers parking.
Does 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage have a pool?
No, 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage does not have a pool.
Does 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage have accessible units?
No, 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAEast Providence, RIFall River, MACranston, RITaunton, MAPawtucket, RINewport East, RI
Central Falls, RINewport, RIAttleboro, MANorton Center, MACumberland Hill, RIRaynham Center, MANarragansett Pier, RIWakefield-Peacedale, RIWoonsocket, RIMansfield Center, MANew Bedford, MAFranklin, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity