Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783



Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard. The home features central a/c and heating and spacious living room and bonus room in basement. Washer and dryer included. Renovations are underway and property will be available on July 1, 2020.



Garage not included



Renovations include:

- Full roof replacement

- Fresh paint on all interior walls

- New flooring in Mud Room

- Bedroom closet extension



Small pets allowed for addition $200 security deposit and $25/month per pet.



Please call/Text or Email Anthony. 717-850-3557 or TheEdenMandate@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297783

Property Id 297783



(RLNE5847065)