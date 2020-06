Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

35 S. Penn St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 3 Bedroom near Penn Market - Central location

Close to shopping and downtown

Off street parking



This apartment is located on S. Penn St. near Penns Market and close to many amenities. The apartment features a total of 3 bedrooms, with 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and one on the 3rd floor. A full bathroom with tub/shower combo is located on the 2nd floor. There is space for one off street parking at the back of the property. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.



(RLNE2957198)