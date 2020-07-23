1240 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464 East End South
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1240 E. High St. - Decker Available 08/01/20 1BD/1BA First Floor Unit! - Cute 1BD/1BA first floor unit! W/D hook up. Off street garage parking for 1 vehicle! Additional on street parking available! For showings please contact 610-804-9427
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1240 E. High St. have any available units?
1240 E. High St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pottstown, PA.
Is 1240 E. High St. currently offering any rent specials?
1240 E. High St. is not currently offering any rent specials.