13 Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pottstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
East End South
856 E HIGH STREET
856 East High Street, Pottstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2000 sqft
Also for sale! This Large single family home is ready to be rented and features a nice sized yard, hardwood floors throughout. includes large living room with a wood burning fireplace, full kitchen with combo dining room and powder room.
Results within 5 miles of Pottstown
1 Unit Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.

1 Unit Available
2871 E HIGH STREET
2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2572 sqft
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific

1 Unit Available
3 Horseshoe Drive
3 Horseshoe Drive, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1775 sqft
Located in the very quiet Blacksmith Pointe community, this 3 story 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Pottstown
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
12 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.

1 Unit Available
41 Cameron Ct
41 Cameron Court, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
You are going to love this beautiful 3 story home in the Riverwalk Community! The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
30 gay street 2nd floor
30 Gay St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 301882 Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, All new appliances, includes stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer, dryer, garbage disposal.

1 Unit Available
1911 Cavalier Ln
1911 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ridge - Property Id: 310935 Great private end unit townhome for rent - Downingtown East School district.

1 Unit Available
509 KIMBERTON ROAD
509 Kimberton Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom rental located in Phoenixville, PA will be available August 1, 2020. Unit shows extremely well. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.

1 Unit Available
10 Washington St
10 Washington Street, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$50,000
300 sqft
10 Washington St, Douglassville, PA 19518, United States - On-street Parking - Lease Term : Shortest = 6 Months, Desired = 12 Months, Longest = 24 Months - Deposit : Deposit : 0 - Pet Policy : No Pets Allowed - Laundry : In-Unit - Included
City Guide for Pottstown, PA

Nestled between Philadelphia and Reading, Pennsylvania, Pottstown sits along the Schuylkill River. Not to be confused with Pottsville, Pottstown is in Montgomery County and used to be home to the famous Mrs. Smith's pies, while Pottsville is home to the Yuengling brewery.

Around 22,400 people call the borough of Pottstown home. The number is between 50,000 and 60,000 people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same ZIP code and Pottstown, PA, mailing address. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pottstown, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pottstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

