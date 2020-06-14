/
1 bedroom apartments
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
2 Units Available
Highland Manor
850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$970
695 sqft
Conveniently located just off of the Pottstown Bypass, these apartments feature modern kitchens and come tastefully furnished. Pet-friendly apartment complex with pool and gym. Very close to Kenilworth Park for outdoor recreation.
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
East End South
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
471 CHARLOTTE STREET N
471 Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 471 CHARLOTTE STREET N in Pottstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Pottstown
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
50 FRUITVILLE ROAD
50 Fruitville Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
Enjoy simple living in this Cute & Clean Bungalow available for rent in SPRINGFORD School District. INCLUDES LARGE 2.5 car detached GARAGE. Home is Private & partially fenced in with convenient 1 floor living.
Results within 10 miles of Pottstown
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Last updated May 19 at 04:17pm
5 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
615 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
Last updated May 7 at 04:27pm
3 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
640 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
615 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and ample closet space. Located just 20 minutes to UTI and in the Phoenixville School District. Plenty of off-street parking available!
Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR
330 Broad St, Spring City, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
RENOVATED 3rd floor Unit .. GAS Hot Water Baseboard Heat.. Electric Cooking.. Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen has 9'x8' Dining area, Lots of Cabinet storage PLUS 9'x4' Walk-in Pantry.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1300 HARES HILL ROAD
1300 Hares Hill Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2nd floor apartment Located in the Village of Kimberton. Off street parking for 1 car. Shared yard. for tenants use . Laundry on site located in basement. for all tenants use. Kitchen, bath large living room and bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
50 RENNINGER ROAD
50 Renninger Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
900 sqft
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: Urban style 1 bedroom apartment in private country setting - everything new: dry wall, porcelain tile flooring, replacement windows, mini-split heating/AC systems & track lighting! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless
