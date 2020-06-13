28 Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA with balcony
Nestled between Philadelphia and Reading, Pennsylvania, Pottstown sits along the Schuylkill River. Not to be confused with Pottsville, Pottstown is in Montgomery County and used to be home to the famous Mrs. Smith's pies, while Pottsville is home to the Yuengling brewery.
Around 22,400 people call the borough of Pottstown home. The number is between 50,000 and 60,000 people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same ZIP code and Pottstown, PA, mailing address. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pottstown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.