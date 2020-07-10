/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
East End South
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
983 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.
Results within 1 mile of Pottstown
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
3 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Results within 5 miles of Pottstown
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
105 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
105 Briarwood Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable split level home in Daniel Boone SD! Available for immediate rental.Nicely updated in all the right places, you will not be dissapointed! The main level is a great room that combines the living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Pottstown
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
34 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 8 at 02:46pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
41 Cameron Ct
41 Cameron Court, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
You are going to love this beautiful 3 story home in the Riverwalk Community! The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2170 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
1 of 74
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1911 Cavalier Ln
1911 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ridge - Property Id: 310935 Great private end unit townhome for rent - Downingtown East School district.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
424 BRIDGE STREET
424 Bridge Street, Spring City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1434 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath twin in the Spring City Area! If you are looking for ample space this is the place for you! This property features newer windows, central A/C and heating system. Well maintained! Plenty of storage space.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
316 BRIDGE STREET
316 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
11954 sqft
Updated apartment available in the heart of Phoenixville Boro. This two bedroom apartment comes complete with newer cabinets & granite countertops.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
509 KIMBERTON ROAD
509 Kimberton Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom rental located in Phoenixville, PA will be available August 1, 2020. Unit shows extremely well. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
1 of 7
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAHorsham, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PA