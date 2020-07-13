Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pottstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
East End South
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
983 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.
Results within 1 mile of Pottstown
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
3 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Results within 5 miles of Pottstown

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2871 E HIGH STREET
2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2572 sqft
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
50 FRUITVILLE ROAD
50 Fruitville Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
Enjoy simple living in this Cute & Clean Bungalow available for rent in SPRINGFORD School District. INCLUDES LARGE 2.5 car detached GARAGE. Home is Private & partially fenced in with convenient 1 floor living.
Results within 10 miles of Pottstown
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
11 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
31 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 8 at 02:46pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 8 at 03:05pm
2 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
424 BRIDGE STREET
424 Bridge Street, Spring City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1434 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath twin in the Spring City Area! If you are looking for ample space this is the place for you! This property features newer windows, central A/C and heating system. Well maintained! Plenty of storage space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
509 KIMBERTON ROAD
509 Kimberton Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom rental located in Phoenixville, PA will be available August 1, 2020. Unit shows extremely well. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR
330 Broad St, Spring City, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
RENOVATED 3rd floor Unit .. GAS Hot Water Baseboard Heat.. Electric Cooking (new Stove).. Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen has 9'x8' Dining area, Lots of Cabinet storage PLUS 9'x4' Walk-in Pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
226 BRIDGE ST #1ST FLOOR
226 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$6,117
Seeking Restaurant for an incredible location in the heart of the busy Downtown Entertainment District of Phoenixville, Chester County.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
202 BRIDGE ST #1ST FLOOR
202 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$4,750
Amazing Location in the Heart of Downtown Phoenixville. Mutiple "Uses" including Office, Retail, Bar/Restaurant. Highly visible frontage along Bridge Street. Accross the Street from the Historic Colonial Theater. Highly trafficed area.

1 of 7

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
530 WASHINGTON AVENUE
530 Washington Avenue, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
11196 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated first floor apartment in Phoenixville. This space offers spacious room and great storage space. Living room with slider to balcony. The eat in kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.
City Guide for Pottstown, PA

Nestled between Philadelphia and Reading, Pennsylvania, Pottstown sits along the Schuylkill River. Not to be confused with Pottsville, Pottstown is in Montgomery County and used to be home to the famous Mrs. Smith's pies, while Pottsville is home to the Yuengling brewery.

Around 22,400 people call the borough of Pottstown home. The number is between 50,000 and 60,000 people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same ZIP code and Pottstown, PA, mailing address. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pottstown, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pottstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

