Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA

Finding an apartment in Pottstown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Highland Manor
850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
820 sqft
Conveniently located just off of the Pottstown Bypass, these apartments feature modern kitchens and come tastefully furnished. Pet-friendly apartment complex with pool and gym. Very close to Kenilworth Park for outdoor recreation.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
359 N FRANKLIN STREET N
359 North Franklin Street, Pottstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Rent for one year with animals is $1250.00 per month. If tenant signs a two year lease agreement then the owner will drop rent to $1200.00 monthly.If tenant does not have pets the rent is $1100.00 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Pottstown
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
2 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Results within 5 miles of Pottstown
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
849 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 W 2ND STREET
23 West 2nd Street, Boyertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Pottstown
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Foxmeadow Cir
2112 Foxmeadow Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft and Lots of Storage - Property Id: 120267 2112 Foxmeadow Circle Royersford PA Large 2nd floor unit in Montgomery brook Condo's Nonsmoking 2-Bedrooms with Loft and lots of storage 2 Full Baths Master

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
50 RENNINGER ROAD
50 Renninger Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
900 sqft
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: Urban style 1 bedroom apartment in private country setting - everything new: dry wall, porcelain tile flooring, replacement windows, mini-split heating/AC systems & track lighting! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless
City Guide for Pottstown, PA

Nestled between Philadelphia and Reading, Pennsylvania, Pottstown sits along the Schuylkill River. Not to be confused with Pottsville, Pottstown is in Montgomery County and used to be home to the famous Mrs. Smith's pies, while Pottsville is home to the Yuengling brewery.

Around 22,400 people call the borough of Pottstown home. The number is between 50,000 and 60,000 people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same ZIP code and Pottstown, PA, mailing address. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pottstown, PA

Finding an apartment in Pottstown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

