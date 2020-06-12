/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Washington-Rosedale
1 Unit Available
601 KING STREET
601 King Street, Pottstown, PA
Pottstown area gem!!HUGE 5 bedroom home.Renovated and remodeled top to bottom.All new paint, kitchen, and more...Plenty of space.Sec8 ok.mo + utils.Oil heat.
Results within 5 miles of Pottstown
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
849 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 W 2ND STREET
23 West 2nd Street, Boyertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1525 FARMINGTON AVENUE
1525 Farmington Avenue, Halfway House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Beautifully renovated and updated, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick Dutch Colonial home for rent in the Upper Pottsgrove School District. The family room on the main level can serve as a large main level bedroom with adjoining full bath and walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Pottstown
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3435 WESTVIEW DRIVE
3435 Westview Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, one and a half bath, townhome for rent. Freshly painted and carpeted. Backs to woods for privacy. Finished basement. Association fee included in the rent!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
311 STAFFORD COURT
311 Stafford Ct, Chester County, PA
only 2+ year old, large townhouse floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
237 CHURCH STREET
237 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1932 sqft
What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1930 CAVALIER LANE
1930 Cavalier Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1624 sqft
You can not find a nicer rental on the market! This impeccably maintained townhome in the highly desirable Windsor Ridge Community features 3 bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
910 HARSDALE WAY
910 Harsdale Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2584 sqft
Stunning Hillshire end-unit townhouse well situated in the desirable Windsor Ridge community. The very bright main floor features a dramatic 2 story flyer, spacious living/dining/kitchen rooms. Butler's pantry off the kitchen hallway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1824 DARLINGTON LANE
1824 Darlington Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1608 sqft
Stunning End unit townhome in desirable Windsor Ridge Community. The lovely home has an open floor plan, generous room sizes, kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1724 CHANTILLY LANE
1724 Chantilly Lane, Chester County, PA
Newly listed for rent, ideal for an executive rental. It is the premier home in the premier neighborhood of Chantilly Farms in Chester Springs.
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
