All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 114 S 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
114 S 15th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

114 S 15th St

114 South 15th Street · (412) 215-6748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Southside Flats
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

114 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
bbq/grill
media room
Conveniently located on the South Side flats
2 blocks from E.Carson St, dog park, public transportation, restaurants and nightlife. This super spacious 3 BR 2 full bath will be available starting 8/22/2020. Will also hold for a Sept move in! The townhouse was completely remodeled a few years ago. There is a LR, DR, large kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, a multi-purpose room and 2 full baths! Washer and dryer are in the unit. There is also a storage room & basement for extra boxes! Patio area is perfect for summer grilling and hanging out on a warm evening. Centrally located; minutes to downtown Pittsburgh, Duquense U, Pitt U, Parkway, Oakland. Walking distance to shops, entertainment , dog park, trails, and public transportation. If interested, please call, text or email. Pets will be considered. $1850+utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 S 15th St have any available units?
114 S 15th St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 S 15th St have?
Some of 114 S 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 S 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
114 S 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 S 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 S 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 114 S 15th St offer parking?
No, 114 S 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 114 S 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 S 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 S 15th St have a pool?
No, 114 S 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 114 S 15th St have accessible units?
No, 114 S 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 S 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 S 15th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 114 S 15th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity