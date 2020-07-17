114 S 15th St

Amenities

Conveniently located on the South Side flats

2 blocks from E.Carson St, dog park, public transportation, restaurants and nightlife. This super spacious 3 BR 2 full bath will be available starting 8/22/2020. Will also hold for a Sept move in! The townhouse was completely remodeled a few years ago. There is a LR, DR, large kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, a multi-purpose room and 2 full baths! Washer and dryer are in the unit. There is also a storage room & basement for extra boxes! Patio area is perfect for summer grilling and hanging out on a warm evening. Centrally located; minutes to downtown Pittsburgh, Duquense U, Pitt U, Parkway, Oakland. Walking distance to shops, entertainment , dog park, trails, and public transportation. If interested, please call, text or email. Pets will be considered. $1850+utilities