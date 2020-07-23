/
millvale
297 Apartments for rent in Millvale, PA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
316 North Avenue
316 North Avenue, Millvale, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
316 North Avenue Available 09/01/20 1 Bedroom House in Millvale - Key Features Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Living Room Equipped Eat In Kitchen Basement Lease Duration: 12 months Application Fee: $40.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
17 E Sherman Street
17 Sherman Street, Millvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$897
1000 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in downtown Millvale! - Top level, private two bedroom apartment with large living room. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and pubs in Millvale, PA. Two minute drive to RT 28, and 10 minutes to downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
517 Bauerlein Street
517 Bauerlein Street, Millvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$849
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in heart of Millvale available September 1. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen and quaint backyard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
33 Bateman Street
33 Bateman Alley, Millvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
24 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,124
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,325
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,263
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Lawrenceville
5181 Stanton Avenue Unit 2
5181 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Upper Lawrenceville! Close to shops, restaurants, bars, movie theatre, and more!! PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS: - Wood flooring - Washer/Dryer in building - Pet friendly (case by case basis - fees may apply) - Tenant pays
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Lawrenceville
3814 Howley Street Unit 1
3814 Howley Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Recently Renovated, Quiet Street in a Booming Neighborhood! At the intersection of Lawrenceville and Bloomfield! Great access to Bulter St and Liberty Ave as well as to Downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4224 Geneva Street
4224 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
4224 Geneva Street Available 08/01/20 4224 Geneva Street - Two Bedrooms Plus a Small Office One Bathroom Harwood Floors Full Basement Laundry Enclosed Rear Courtyard End Unit (RLNE5965511)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4415 Plummer Street
4415 Plummer Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Pristine Home in Lawrenceville - Property Id: 50444 Awesome brand new home in Lawrenceville. Walking distance to the main drag on Butler. 1 bed and 1 bath with an lofted office on the 3rd floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill City View
1910 Rockledge Street Unit 2
1910 Rockledge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Apartment in Spring Garden! - Brand new floors, tub surround, freshly painted, off street parking, beautifully remodeled three bedroom unit in Spring Garden. Large kitchen, brand new lighting, and split level.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4219 Geneva St
4219 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville! Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4641 Plummer Street
4641 Plummer Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
896 sqft
2 bedroom Lawrenceville Townhome! Brand new kitchen! - Townhome in Lawrenceville in fantastic location!! Close to dining and entertainment on quiet street with plenty of parking!! Spacious recently redone kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Lawrenceville
5232 1/2 Natrona Way
5232 1/2 Natrona Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5232 1/2 Natrona Way Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Upper Lawrenceville! - Newly renovated three bedroom one bathroom home in the heart of Lawrenceville. New flooring throughout the entire apartment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
212 45th St Unit 2G
212 45th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Incredible 2BR/2 Bath in prime Lawrenceville location! Learn the joys of calling the Butler St. Lofts home. Once a YMCA and school, this building has been beautifully renovated and restored.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
149 43rd St Unit 2
149 43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Strip District
3035 Spring Way
3035 Spring Way, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Be the FIRST to occupy this newly renovated Open Floor Plan townhome located between the Strip District and Lower Lawrenceville! This home features a large loft-style bedroom on the second floor with full bath and walk-in closet The lower level can
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Lawrenceville
5223 Natrona Way
5223 Natrona Way, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
5223 Natrona Way Available 08/01/20 Completely Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Upper Lawrenceville! - Completely renovated town home available in Upper Lawrenceville PA.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Polish Hill
334 Hancock St Apt 1A
334 Hancock St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Lawrenceville (Polish Hill). Washer and Dryer in the building. No pets allowed. 2 story apartment with the living room on the main level.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
118 Locust Ridge Drive
118 Locust Ridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
118 Locust Ridge Drive Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage - Key Features Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 1 Living room Dining room Equipped Kitchen Laundry Hookups Air Conditioning Garage Yard Patio Lease duration: 12 months Application Fee:
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Reetz Avenue
360 Reetz Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
360 Reetz Avenue Available 09/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom House with Yard in Shaler - Key Features Available: September 2020 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Living Room Dining Room Equipped Kitchen Basement Yard Lease Duration: 12 months Application Fee: $40.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Troy Hill
1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1
1630 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this spacious ( 1200+ SF) 2 bedroom / 1 bath completely renovated apartment in Troy Hill.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
Davison Square
265 46th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
828 sqft
RedStone Place. Completely and newly renovated luxury apartment with engineered hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave). In-unit separate washer and dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Millvale area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Millvale from include Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, South Park Township, Jefferson Hills, and Murrysville.
