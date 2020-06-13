52 Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
18 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 Stockton Ridge
617 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1531 sqft
617 Stockton Ridge Available 07/15/20 Top Floor 3 Bedroom in a Gated Community! - Condominium Community located in the heart of Cranberry Township.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Edison Drive
605 Edison Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1902 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Wexford- call or text Amanda for your showing 412-477-1169 - Beautiful town home in fantastic location!!!! Large updated kitchen ideal for entertaining, updated baths throughout home, and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
613 Fairgate Dr
613 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 Point view dr
1101 Pointe View Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Adams point! Call or text at 412-535-5786 - Beautiful 3 bed 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
639 White Pine Dr
639 White Pine Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available August 17th. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in Adams Ridge Community. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, office and through to the master suite. Beautiful white kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
145 Chestnut Street
145 Chestnut Street, Zelienople, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
STANDALONE COMMERCIAL BUILDING SPACE. Located in Zelienople Borough w/ PARKING LOT, approximately 1000 square feet. 30 minutes or less to downtown Pittsburgh, 5 minutes or less to I-79, 15 minutes to PA-Turnpike, 10 minutes to Cranberry Twp.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Stockton Rdg
1107 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fresh FIRST FLOOR unit in Foxmoor. Gated community. Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, 24 hour gym, barbecue area, business center. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit faces the interior courtyard and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harmony Rd
142 Harmony Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
North Allegheny school district, 3 bedroom two and half bath spacious townhouse. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining area, huge pantry , a lot of counter space and a lot of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
305 Marshall Heights Dr
305 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located minutes from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
214 Castle Creek Drive
214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!! Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
273 Gudekunst Rd
273 Gudekunst Road, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Rustic farmhouse on 27 private acres. This historic beauty is located in Jackson Township only minutes to Zelienople, Cranberry, I-79 and Downtown Pittsburgh. Spacious Flexible floorplan, formal living, dining, executive office, and more.
City GuideFernway
Between the 1-bedroom schoolhouse, fairly recent incorporation, and the 19th century roots, Fernway has a fascinating history behind it and a great future ahead of it.

With just 12,414 people living on 5.33 square miles of land, Fernway residents have it all: convenience, location, and the ability to choose their neighbors. At least, that's the way it seems to work out. The wind can get nippy during the winter and the summer may have the air conditioner asking for a break, but probably the most shocking part about the climate here is how reasonable it is. You won't be too hot or too cold. Economically-speaking, however, Cranberry Township is scorching hot. Of course, the close proximity to Route 228, Route 19, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't hurt either. Sound like your kind of place? Let's get started with your apartment-hunt.

Moving to Fernway

Apartment-hunters are in better shape than you'd expect when they go looking for places in Fernway. Like most places, this housing market is dominated by homeowners but that doesn't mean that your search for pet friendly apartments is over. With the help of this advice, you'll be in an excellent position to find the type of apartment you can settle down and get comfortable in.

The Price

The good news about apartment-hunting in Fernway is that rentals are affordable and available. In light of the population growth, however, larger trends suggest that the cost of rent has been creeping up. House rentals and 2 bedroom apartments can definitely be had at reasonable prices in Fernway.

Like the Monet Painting

Now that the costs are sorted out, when should you start touring apartment complexes? When are units more likely to be free? Absolutely no one wants to snatch up their dream apartment only to realize that the price could probably be had for cheaper just a few weeks later. Another positive benefit of moving to Fernway is that sales numbers are generally consistent on a quarterly basis. However, during the 3rd quarter, real estate prices have been known to go up substantially. The better weather alone makes spring the best time of year to go apartment-hunting in Fernway.

The Disorganized Need Not Apply

Suppose you manage to find a Fernway-based all utilities paid apartment unit. The kitchen's perfect. The bedroom is perfect. All you need to do is sign the agreement. What do you need in order to make this happen? It starts with having your documentation ready. Landlords will typically want to see proof of your income as well as an acceptable credit score before they'll take you on as a tenant. The quickest way to have that dream apartment all to yourself is to have those payment proofs ready as well as a co-signor available before you've started your search.

Neighborhoods

Officially part of Cranberry Township, Fernway is still an area with an identity. Here are some of our favorite areas within Fernway:

North Fernway: For our purposes, this area of Fernway starts above the intersection between Leatherback Road and Powell Road before reaching its limits on Rochester Road. If you happen to be a lover of the arts, then you'll love being situated so close to Keystone State Music Theater. Meanwhile, Wellman Consulting and Hockenberry Contracting ensure that there's a professional presence in this area.

South Fernway: Situated above Freedom Road and below the Leatherback and Powell intersection, the southern half of this neighborhood is where most of the restaurants are. After a day spent relaxing in Blue Ridge Field, people have the option of going to well-known chains like Subway and China Garden. As for the possibility of apartment rentals, Cranberry Pointe Townhomes is a complex worth considering.

Living in Fernway

  • Driving: Obviously, cars are usually going to be your most practical means of getting around in most places. Fernway is evidently no different in this respect. With a Drive Score of 65 out of 100, you'll likely find that some trips are a little more out of the way than others, but navigating Fernway becomes a whole lot easier in general when you have a car.

  • No Car, Big Problem?: Cranberry Township's WalkScore appears to underscore the results of the Drive Score. For those who like going out and getting some exercise, the situation isn't completely dire. The main way to mitigate the transportation issue if you don't have your own car is to pay particular attention to the location of your apartment. Where are the grocery stores? Can you get to work easily? These are questions non-drivers will have to ask themselves when checking out rental units.

  • What's there to Do?: Love going out but often find yourself undecided about what to do? Just 5 minutes away from Fernway, Fun Fore All offers rides, mini golf, and food among other things. Whether you're exploring on your own or you've got people to entertain, Fun Fore All definitely delivers. Meanwhile, if rest and relaxation after a long week is more up your alley, the Renaissance Day Spa is an option for Cranberry Township residents.

What about that Curious Case of the Munchies?: Now that we've sorted out the driving, the navigating, and a couple of the recreational activities at a Fernway resident's disposal, it's time to tell you what you really want to know about living in this former CDP: where can you get a decent bite to eat? The first local gem is Sports Grille Cranberry. People rave about the food, you can relax and catch a game while you eat, and the best part is that this restaurant's literally across the road from Fernway. Another local spot (that's also a stone's throw away from Fernway) is Primanti Bros. Let's just say that there's a reason why these instantly recognizable sandwiches have become such an established fixture.

Finding an apartment in Fernway doesn't have to be complicated. Rent can be had at reasonable prices and there's simply no beating this excellent location. In no time at all you'll be settled in and driving like you've been in Fernway all your life!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fernway?
The average rent price for Fernway rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fernway?
Some of the colleges located in the Fernway area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fernway?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fernway from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.

