52 Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA
With just 12,414 people living on 5.33 square miles of land, Fernway residents have it all: convenience, location, and the ability to choose their neighbors. At least, that's the way it seems to work out. The wind can get nippy during the winter and the summer may have the air conditioner asking for a break, but probably the most shocking part about the climate here is how reasonable it is. You won't be too hot or too cold. Economically-speaking, however, Cranberry Township is scorching hot. Of course, the close proximity to Route 228, Route 19, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't hurt either. Sound like your kind of place? Let's get started with your apartment-hunt.
Apartment-hunters are in better shape than you'd expect when they go looking for places in Fernway. Like most places, this housing market is dominated by homeowners but that doesn't mean that your search for pet friendly apartments is over. With the help of this advice, you'll be in an excellent position to find the type of apartment you can settle down and get comfortable in.
The Price
The good news about apartment-hunting in Fernway is that rentals are affordable and available. In light of the population growth, however, larger trends suggest that the cost of rent has been creeping up. House rentals and 2 bedroom apartments can definitely be had at reasonable prices in Fernway.
Like the Monet Painting
Now that the costs are sorted out, when should you start touring apartment complexes? When are units more likely to be free? Absolutely no one wants to snatch up their dream apartment only to realize that the price could probably be had for cheaper just a few weeks later. Another positive benefit of moving to Fernway is that sales numbers are generally consistent on a quarterly basis. However, during the 3rd quarter, real estate prices have been known to go up substantially. The better weather alone makes spring the best time of year to go apartment-hunting in Fernway.
The Disorganized Need Not Apply
Suppose you manage to find a Fernway-based all utilities paid apartment unit. The kitchen's perfect. The bedroom is perfect. All you need to do is sign the agreement. What do you need in order to make this happen? It starts with having your documentation ready. Landlords will typically want to see proof of your income as well as an acceptable credit score before they'll take you on as a tenant. The quickest way to have that dream apartment all to yourself is to have those payment proofs ready as well as a co-signor available before you've started your search.
Officially part of Cranberry Township, Fernway is still an area with an identity. Here are some of our favorite areas within Fernway:
North Fernway: For our purposes, this area of Fernway starts above the intersection between Leatherback Road and Powell Road before reaching its limits on Rochester Road. If you happen to be a lover of the arts, then you'll love being situated so close to Keystone State Music Theater. Meanwhile, Wellman Consulting and Hockenberry Contracting ensure that there's a professional presence in this area.
South Fernway: Situated above Freedom Road and below the Leatherback and Powell intersection, the southern half of this neighborhood is where most of the restaurants are. After a day spent relaxing in Blue Ridge Field, people have the option of going to well-known chains like Subway and China Garden. As for the possibility of apartment rentals, Cranberry Pointe Townhomes is a complex worth considering.
Driving: Obviously, cars are usually going to be your most practical means of getting around in most places. Fernway is evidently no different in this respect. With a Drive Score of 65 out of 100, you'll likely find that some trips are a little more out of the way than others, but navigating Fernway becomes a whole lot easier in general when you have a car.
No Car, Big Problem?: Cranberry Township's WalkScore appears to underscore the results of the Drive Score. For those who like going out and getting some exercise, the situation isn't completely dire. The main way to mitigate the transportation issue if you don't have your own car is to pay particular attention to the location of your apartment. Where are the grocery stores? Can you get to work easily? These are questions non-drivers will have to ask themselves when checking out rental units.
What's there to Do?: Love going out but often find yourself undecided about what to do? Just 5 minutes away from Fernway, Fun Fore All offers rides, mini golf, and food among other things. Whether you're exploring on your own or you've got people to entertain, Fun Fore All definitely delivers. Meanwhile, if rest and relaxation after a long week is more up your alley, the Renaissance Day Spa is an option for Cranberry Township residents.
What about that Curious Case of the Munchies?: Now that we've sorted out the driving, the navigating, and a couple of the recreational activities at a Fernway resident's disposal, it's time to tell you what you really want to know about living in this former CDP: where can you get a decent bite to eat? The first local gem is Sports Grille Cranberry. People rave about the food, you can relax and catch a game while you eat, and the best part is that this restaurant's literally across the road from Fernway. Another local spot (that's also a stone's throw away from Fernway) is Primanti Bros. Let's just say that there's a reason why these instantly recognizable sandwiches have become such an established fixture.
Finding an apartment in Fernway doesn't have to be complicated. Rent can be had at reasonable prices and there's simply no beating this excellent location. In no time at all you'll be settled in and driving like you've been in Fernway all your life!