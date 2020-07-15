/
franklin park
229 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, PA📍
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.
1922 Georgetowne Drive
1922 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1654 sqft
1922 Georgetowne Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.
10141 Woodbury Drive
10141 Woodbury Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3026 sqft
10141 Woodbury Drive Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in North Allegheny School District! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a flat wooded backyard and partially finished basement in a family friendly neighborhood.
9415 Orchard
9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Avalon
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -
Bellevue
71 N Euclid Ave
71 North Euclid Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &
Brighton Heights
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.
122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,375
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home.
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin Park area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin Park from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
