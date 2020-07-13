Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse doorman e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Tucked away on lush, tree-lined Shady Avenue, Kenmawr Apartments offers a tranquil oasis for those seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city right outside its doors. Located in the highly sought-after historic neighborhood of Shadyside, residents are within walking distance to acclaimed restaurants, boutiques, and cultural activities.