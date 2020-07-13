Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenmawr Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bike storage
clubhouse
doorman
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Tucked away on lush, tree-lined Shady Avenue, Kenmawr Apartments offers a tranquil oasis for those seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city right outside its doors. Located in the highly sought-after historic neighborhood of Shadyside, residents are within walking distance to acclaimed restaurants, boutiques, and cultural activities.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet maximum
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: $75/month; Parking garage: $125/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Kenmawr Apartments have any available units?
Kenmawr Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,150. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenmawr Apartments have?
Some of Kenmawr Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenmawr Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kenmawr Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on a 12 month lease
Is Kenmawr Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kenmawr Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments offers parking.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenmawr Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have a pool?
No, Kenmawr Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments has accessible units.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments has units with dishwashers.