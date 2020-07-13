All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Kenmawr Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
401 Shady Ave · (412) 744-3071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One Month Free on a 12 month lease
Location

401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenmawr Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bike storage
clubhouse
doorman
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Tucked away on lush, tree-lined Shady Avenue, Kenmawr Apartments offers a tranquil oasis for those seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city right outside its doors. Located in the highly sought-after historic neighborhood of Shadyside, residents are within walking distance to acclaimed restaurants, boutiques, and cultural activities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet maximum
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: $75/month; Parking garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kenmawr Apartments have any available units?
Kenmawr Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,150. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenmawr Apartments have?
Some of Kenmawr Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenmawr Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kenmawr Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on a 12 month lease
Is Kenmawr Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kenmawr Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments offers parking.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenmawr Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have a pool?
No, Kenmawr Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments has accessible units.
Does Kenmawr Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenmawr Apartments has units with dishwashers.

