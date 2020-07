Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car wash area carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill media room yoga accessible elevator online portal package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.Please schedule yours today! The Ridge at Robinson offers an luxury apartment community in Robinson Township, PA where you can surround yourself with the best in quality, comfortable living spaces, and superior amenities. We are a LEED Silver designed property and we offer our residents unique one, two, or three bedroom apartments to suit your taste. With our luxurious amenities, such as a Yoga/Zumba Studio with Fitness On Demand, a pet spa & dog park, and an outdoor amphitheater with BBQ Areas, you'll never want to leave home! For the ultimate in vacation-style living take a swim in our zero-entry resort-style lap pool, have some fun and learn cooking tips in our demonstration kitchen, or relax outside on the lanai with some friends or family. The Ridge offers easy access to the 376, the 60, and only minutes away from Pittsburgh International Airport. Take a ...