/
/
/
central lawrenceville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
323 Apartments for rent in Central Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, PA
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 43rd St Unit 2
149 43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4415 Plummer Street
4415 Plummer Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Pristine Home in Lawrenceville - Property Id: 50444 Awesome brand new home in Lawrenceville. Walking distance to the main drag on Butler. 1 bed and 1 bath with an lofted office on the 3rd floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 45th St Unit 2G
212 45th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Incredible 2BR/2 Bath in prime Lawrenceville location! Learn the joys of calling the Butler St. Lofts home. Once a YMCA and school, this building has been beautifully renovated and restored.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4219 Geneva St
4219 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville! Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4641 Plummer Street
4641 Plummer Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
896 sqft
2 bedroom Lawrenceville Townhome! Brand new kitchen! - Townhome in Lawrenceville in fantastic location!! Close to dining and entertainment on quiet street with plenty of parking!! Spacious recently redone kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Central Lawrenceville
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
19 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
544 sqft
341 Gross Street, apt. L-2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR, 1BA - In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$815
301 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5535 Centre Ave
5535 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
AMAZING location! It is convenient to Pitt, CMU.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Roup Ave Unit 24
225 Roup Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$725
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE! Property Highlights: - Tenant only pays Electric!! - Garage parking spot available (fees
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4925 Friendship Ave. Apt. 6
4925 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 or 3 Bedroom Friendship Park / Bloomfield Pittsburgh $1,400 Next to West Penn Hospital! / New Cabinets and Granite - This Large 3rd Floor Apartment has a nice scenic but private view of Friendship Park and is in the process of getting a completely
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Melwood Ave
361 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
2605 sqft
361 Melwood Ave Available 08/01/20 Student housing with off street parking AND large room sizes!!! - Student housing available for the 2020-2021 school year! Free laundry, free offstreet parking, 6 large bedrooms, 2 baths- this home is the perfect
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
334 Hancock St Apt 1A
334 Hancock St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Lawrenceville (Polish Hill). Washer and Dryer in the building. No pets allowed. 2 story apartment with the living room on the main level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5508 Broad St Unit 2
5508 Broad Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Be the first to live in this completely renovated 4 bedroom/2 Bath apartment in the Friendship / Garfield area! This beautiful two-story apartment has just undergone a complete renovation - top to bottom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Liberty Ave # 2
4517 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1st! Large 2 Bedroom Apartment in Bloomfield - 2nd Floor Apartment! Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Central A/C; Laundry in Unit; Porch; $1,095/month + utilities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3035 Spring Way
3035 Spring Way, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Be the first to occupy this newly renovated townhome located between the Strip District and Lower Lawrenceville! This home features a large, loft-style bedroom on the second floor with full bath and walk-in closet The lower level can act as an
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 Woodbine Street
918 Woodbine Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
918 Woodbine Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Stanton Heights - Key Features Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Equipped Kitchen Living Room Dining Room Off Street Parking/Garage Laundry Hook Ups Outdoor Space Lease Duration: 12
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 N Euclid Ave
412 North Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5232 1/2 Natrona Way
5232 1/2 Natrona Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
5232 1/2 Natrona Way Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Upper Lawrenceville! - Newly renovated three bedroom one bathroom home in the heart of Lawrenceville. New flooring throughout the entire apartment.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Mellon St
727 Mellon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
Updated Brick Home with Private Yard - This home is newly renovated with original woodwork throughout the whole home. Large living room with original fireplace. Dining room space that entertains into the kitchen with island.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
268 S Euclid Ave
268 South Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1116 sqft
268 S Euclid Ave Available 09/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bathroom Available in up and coming East Liberty! - Available: SEPT 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PASwissvale, PAMount Oliver, PAWest Mifflin, PABellevue, PA