Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Greensburg, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Barclay St
17 Barclay Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home in Greensburg will be available mid July. This home has so much charm! Gorgeous built-ins and lots of wood work. Rooms have 11 foot ceilings,for a great sense of space. Lovely covered front porch to while away the evenings.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Rohrer St
408 Rohrer Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Move In Special! Apply within 48 hours of first showing to receive 1 MONTH FREE at move in!! Welcome to 408 Rohrer Street in Greensburg. Beautiful, restored 1882 Colonial home featuring built-ins, hardwood floors throughout, and historic colors.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
525 Grove Street
525 Grove St, Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
This is a PET FRIENDLY renovated house with a nice front porch, fenced in yard, open concept kitchen with a modern style.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
318 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apartment #5
318 S Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
We are excited to be offering an amazing pet friendly 100% renovated apartment building at the end of a very popular street in downtown Greensburg. Students are welcome! 318 S.
Results within 1 mile of Greensburg
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
118 Holly Hill Dr
118 Holly Hill Drive, South Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1464 sqft
This gorgeous, practically new townhome comes with all the upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood flooring throughout the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Greensburg
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
35 South 7th Street
35 South 7th Street, Youngwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
925 sqft
Luxury Bungalow EASY Access 2 Laurel Mts, trnpik, Rt 70 Completely Remodeled with luxury in mind. This bungalow gives California charm, style and comfort at the entrance of the Laurel Mountains.................
Results within 10 miles of Greensburg
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2 Nd St
2 Nd St, Latrobe, PA
Studio
$1,600
850 sqft
1 st fl 1Bdrm with back yard, this 1100 sq ft apt features beautiful exposed brick ,high ceilings , A LARGE Kitchen with great appliances d/w, garbage disposal, Energy (SEER13) efficient central air and heat.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
462 W Main Street
462 West Main Street, Mount Pleasant, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,320
1000 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom Suite EASY Access 2 Laurel Mts, turnpike, Rt 70, RT 119, 31, 66 Completely Remodeled with luxury in mind. This apartment gives Manhattan style charm, style and comfort at the entrance of the Laurel Mountains.................
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Greensburg, the median rent is $442 for a studio, $512 for a 1-bedroom, $641 for a 2-bedroom, and $802 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greensburg, check out our monthly Greensburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Greensburg area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greensburg from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Morgantown, and South Park Township.